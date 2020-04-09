"What should have been the most distressing seder we’ve ever had turned out to be the most meaningful and perhaps the best seder we’ve ever had … In preparing to lead the seder I kept focusing on a line from our Haggadah that tells us we are meant to feel as if each one of us is experiencing the Passover story for ourselves, making our way from Egypt to the promised land. I’ve never fully connected with that directive. But this year we truly find ourselves in ‘Mitzrayim,’ literally the ‘narrow place’ craving the freedom we have lost. The age-old story took on new meaning, the symbols now represented different and more current things. I tasked my participants in advance of the seder to come up with creative ways to not only explain but to redefine the Passover symbols and rituals.