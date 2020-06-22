Penn is offering a free, four-week virtual summer academy — including college and career preparation and academic enrichment — for up to 2,500 seniors in the city’s district and charter high schools. For students unable to commit to three hours a day of instruction, Penn also is offering a free “How to Apply to College” course that students can take on their own time and at their own pace during the summer. That is open to all 14,000 public school seniors in Philadelphia.