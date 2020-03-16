How to help with food waste during the shutdown

To arrange for a pickup via Sharing Excess or to volunteer with them, go to their site, sharingexcess.com/donate-food, or reach out via Instagram, @sharingexcess.

To volunteer with Philabundance, go to philabundance.org/volunteer to sign up for a shift. The organization welcomes volunteers who are healthy, not immunocompromised, and who do not work with or care for the elderly.