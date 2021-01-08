This week, a small but meticulous Argentinian clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine found plasma reduced the chance of progression to severe disease — but only for a certain demographic group under certain conditions. The 80 participants were age 65 or over, and half had chronic health conditions, so all of them were at high risk of severe disease. Only plasma with high levels of antibodies was used, and it was given within three days of the first symptoms. As the disease progresses, antibodies are no match for the tissue-damaging abnormalities fueled by COVID-19.