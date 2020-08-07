Upper Darby announced Thursday that it would be quarantining its entire sanitation department for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreaks. For residents, that will mean a trash pickup “contingency plan” to be unveiled Monday, Mayor Barbarann Keffer said in a statement.
If your garbage is piling up in the meantime and you’re worried about when it’ll be collected next, here are a few places, within a short drive of Upper Darby, where you may be able to drop it off yourself:
- Delaware County Transfer Station No. 3 (about a 10 minute drive): Plant 3 Sussex Boulevard Broomall, PA 19007. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Delaware County Solid Waste and Recycling (about a 15 minute drive): 1521 N. Providence Road Media, PA 19063. Call (610)-892-9627 for more information.
- Waste Management Philadelphia Transfer Station (about a 20 minute drive): 3605 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19146. It’s open from 4:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Call (267) 908-9742 for more information.
- Delaware County Transfer Station No.1 (about a 20 minute drive): Plant 1 Concord Rd, Chester Township, PA 19013. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday