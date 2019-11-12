Matsuoka said that in past Japanese corporate scandals, it was often the whistleblower, not company officials, who was placed on the hot seat. For example, in 2011, Japan-based cameramaker Olympus Corp. reacted to new British CEO Michael Woodford’s attempts to stop accounting fraud by serving him canned tuna while others ate sushi, then fired him. The company was eventually taken over by Sony Corp., and officials were prosecuted in both Japanese and U.K. courts.