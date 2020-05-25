The debate over honoring the sailors who died when their ship struck an Australian aircraft carrier during a warfare exercise and sank 125 miles from the combat zone has been a years-long saga. Family and surviving crew members of the Frank E. Evans have fought to add their names to the memorial, arguing that the men who died on the ship — which provided naval gunfire support during the Vietnam War — deserve to be remembered alongside more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen who lost their lives in the war.