The long-awaited trial, where a Bucks County jury is tasked with deciding to what extent Kratz participated in three of the brutal killings, opens nearly two and a half years after the slayings. It will be the only time a jury will consider the facts of the case, which captivated Bucks County as it unfolded: DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four life terms in prison in May 2018.