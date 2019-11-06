The trial of Sean Kratz, the cousin of Cosmo DiNardo charged with aiding in gruesome 2017 homicides that killed four young Bucks County men, was set to begin Wednesday morning .
The long-awaited trial, where a Bucks County jury is tasked with deciding to what extent Kratz participated in three of the brutal killings, opens nearly two and a half years after the slayings. It will be the only time a jury will consider the facts of the case, which captivated Bucks County as it unfolded: DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four life terms in prison in May 2018.
Kratz, however, turned down at the last minute a plea deal he was poised to accept on the same day DiNardo was sentenced. He is now expected to testify at his trial before Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley. Kratz is charged with three counts of homicide, plus abuse of corpse, robbery, and conspiracy.
Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty. Kratz’s lawyer, A. Charles Peruto, unsuccessfully petitioned the court to bar them from doing so.
The killings led investigators on an agonizing weeklong hunt for the missing, devastated multiple families, and drew national attention. DiNardo lured to his family’s vast property in Solebury Township and killed Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township; Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg in three separate attacks in early July 2017.
According to prosecutors, DiNardo arranged to sell Patrick marijuana, took him to his parents’ farm, and then shot him and buried his body far out on the farm property. Two days later, he conspired with Kratz to rob Finocchiaro on the property. Instead, they shot him in a barn.
DiNardo then picked up Meo and Sturgis, also under the pretense of selling marijuana and drove them to the farm, where Kratz was waiting. They shot Meo, shot Sturgis, and ran over Meo with a backhoe. DiNardo and Kratz allegedly put all three bodies in an oil tank, attempted to burn them, then used the backhoe to dig a 12½-foot-deep hole in which they buried the tank.
DiNardo later confessed and identified Kratz as his accomplice. The district attorney bargained a plea deal with DiNardo, allowing him to escape the death penalty in exchange for telling investigators where he had buried Patrick’s body.
Kratz told investigators in 2017 that he didn’t shoot any of the men himself, but he also confessed to a role in the slayings in recordings with investigators. In one, he reportedly says he killed the three young men because he was afraid of DiNardo.
Those tapes, which his attorney unsuccessfully sought to bar prosecutors from showing the jury, may be key in the trial. At a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Peruto said Kratz’s previous attorney — who leaked the confession tape to local TV news outlets shortly after the slayings — convinced Kratz to confess when he was not thinking clearly. Peruto plans to put Kratz on the stand to testify.
DiNardo is jailed at the state correctional institution at Retreat, in northeastern Pennsylvania.
This story will be updated.