Philly City Council President Darrell L. Clarke says goodbye to the body he worked in for four decades

After four decades in City Hall and 12 years as City Council president, Darrell L. Clarke on Thursday presided over his final Council session, marking the end of a career for an elected official who in many ways remade the city’s legislative branch.

“Being an elected official and being a public servant is the best opportunity in life,” Clarke told his colleagues and a packed Council chamber. “There’s nothing more rewarding than being in public service.”

Clarke got his start in City Hall in 1980 as a constituent services staffer for then-Councilmember John F. Street, eventually becoming Street’s chief of staff. With Clarke as his top aide, Street later rose to Council president before becoming mayor in 2000.

A native of Strawberry Mansion, Clarke replaced Street as the Council member representing the city’s 5th District and in 2012 became Council president, a role considered the most powerful job in city politics aside from the mayor. He announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.

Clarke’s colleagues and other Philadelphia political luminaries heaped praise on him during Council’s nearly five-hour final session of the year, each describing a fair and dignified leader who deftly managed 16 independently elected colleagues with varying priorities and political ideologies.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, a former City Council member who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 2, delivered remarks and described Clarke as “the master of the City Council.” She compared him to former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, known as “the master of the Senate.”

Clarke, Parker said, had been mentored by Street — “who people said had mastered the Council” — but managed to chart his own path.

“I love you, Mr. President,” Parker said, tearing up. “Despite what any and everybody thought when you got elected, talking about the big shoes you had to fill. Sir, you walked in your own.”

She added: “I’m a beneficiary of your lessons and for that, sir, I say thank you.”

Outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, who will be leaving office at the end of the month, thanked Clarke during a speech to the chamber, and members of Council stood in applause. Clarke walked down from his lectern and hugged Kenney.

“One thing I’m proud of our relationship is that we had our differences, but we never had them in public,” Kenney said. “We were partners, and we moved forward, and I’m so proud of our relationship.”

Kenney added: “The fact that we’re leaving together?” He placed his hand on his heart as if to signal he was touched, and looked back at Clarke, who did the same.

Every other member of City Council spoke about Clarke’s leadership, most telling personal stories about lessons they learned from watching Clarke lead the chamber. Several said that Clarke guided members to reach consensus when they disagreed, and that he had effectively leveraged the minutiae of governance to shepherd through legislation that he cared about.

“I can say confidently that no one — no one — knows and understands this body like you,” said Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who represents the city at-large.

Councilmember Brian O’Neill, the only Republican on the 17-member body, was elected to Council the same year as Street and has served in City Hall alongside Clarke for more than four decades. O’Neill said that Street and his successor as Council president, Anna C. Verna, “began the elevation of this institution and this body.”

“You have somehow, the best way I can say it, is perfected the job,” O’Neill said.

He added that leading Council is like herding “16 unruly cats,” but said Clarke “treats everyone the same whether they’re close to you personally, whether they’re close to you politically. There’s no difference in how you treat people.”

Clarke is expected to be succeeded by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the city’s 2nd District. Johnson said he has learned lessons from Clarke, including “how to exercise power that we have on behalf of the people” and “having members’ backs at all costs.”

Johnson and several other members presented Clarke with a series of gifts, including a gavel, a plaque, and jerseys from every Philadelphia professional sports team with Clarke’s last name stripped across the back.

And then, Johnson introduced several representatives from NASCAR — Clarke is a big auto racing fan — who presented him with a personalized racing suit.

He’ll probably get on the track soon himself, he said — especially now that he has fewer cats to herd.

Clarke said that, after the end of his term, he intends to continue living in the city and expects to serve as a member of the state Liquor Control Board.