Kenney urged the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when their time comes. Neighbors seeing neighbors get the vaccine would help boost the public’s confidence in its efficacy, he said. Stanford said the consortium has tried to address concerns about the vaccine in the Black community. Among them: the history of racism in American medicine and the quick turnaround to create the vaccine. Even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been produced at record speed, they have been tested on thousands of people in clinical trials and approved by the Food and Drug Administration.