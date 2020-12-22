Feeding America, the national food charity of which the Food Bank of South Jersey is a part, estimates that by the end of the year, the pandemic will have increased food insecurity in each of those counties by around five percentage points since 2018 (the latest available figures): up from 7.5% to 12.3% in Burlington County; 7.8% to 12.6% in Gloucester County; and 10.3% to 15.3% in Camden County.