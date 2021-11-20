An 11-year-old boy and his 34-year-old mother are dead after a violent crash on Roosevelt Boulevard early Saturday morning that also injured five other people.

A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, with five occupants, was traveling southbound in the outer lanes at a high rate of speed near Whitaker Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. when it struck a curb and went airborne, police said.

The Tahoe flipped and struck two cars, a Lexus and a Honda, which were stopped at the red light at Whitaker Avenue. The driver of the Tahoe, a 57-year-old man, was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Amber Shanta Brown, 34, of North 18th Street near Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia, who was in the front passenger seat, and her 11-year-old son, Tai’rhey Brown, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who were also in the Tahoe were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He is in critical condition; she is in critical but stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to Einstein Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide their names.

The driver of the Honda, who also was not identified, was not injured.