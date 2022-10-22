Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Friday morning.

The suspect, Quadir T. Jones, 23, has been charged with rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Police said Jones approached the 13-year-old girl after she exited the subway at Broad and Race Streets around 7:45 a.m. Friday. Jones, according to police, told the girl he had a gun and directed her to a parking garage stairway near 18th and Cherry Streets, where the assault allegedly took place.

The assault of the student, according to police, was the second in less than 30 hours on the subway. A similar attack took place on Thursday with a 15-year-old victim, police said. They have not said if Jones is a suspect in that case.

“We are not ruling out that it is the same person, but we have nothing to indicate that it is either,” Capt. James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit said at a Friday news conference

Kearney said Jones walked with the 13-year-old victim, toward her school, after the assault. He allegedly took the victim’s phone and her number. He later called and texted the girl, and Philadelphia police were able to find and arrest him on Friday afternoon through location tracking.