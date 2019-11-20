The week after the accident, Croda blamed the shutdown on a failed gasket installed by contractors during construction, and began replacing other gaskets to guard against more leaks. The company and local fire officials originally said no one was hurt in the accident, later acknowledging that five workers sought medical observation. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state agencies imposed more than $500,000 in fines and penalties on Croda for operating the plant without proper inspection, failure to train workers adequately, and other failures leading up to the leak.