New Jersey law enforcement officials announced homicide charges Thursday in amass shooting at a Cumberland County house party that left three people dead and 11 others injured.

Zedekiah Holmes has been charged with murder in the deaths of Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, who died when multiple gunmen opened fire on more than 100 people at a house party in the Bridgeton.

Holmes, who was arrested Wednesday, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of firearm possession and related counts, Cumberland County District Attorney Jennifer Webb-McRae said at a news conference.

Shell casings from a gun authorities say Holmes fired at the party were linked to shell casings from an earlier shooting on South Burlington Road, Webb-McRae said. He also stands charged in that crime and is jailed awaiting trial.

Arrested in the days after the May 22 shootings at the house party were Kevin Dawkins, 36, who faces charges of attempted murder and related counts, and his half-brother Darrell Dawkins, who has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. Both are jailed. Darrell Dawkins was the host of the party, authorities said.

Another man, Larry McRae, was arrested June 3 and charged with unlawful possession of two handguns that were not fired during the incident, Webb-McRae said. He has been released from jail on bail over the objections of her office, the prosecutor said.

Investigators recovered 48 shell casings fired from six guns and found nine firearms at the scene that had not been fired, and conducted 142 interviews, officials said.

Law enforcement officials asked for the public’s help in locating more shooters who are still at large, they said.

