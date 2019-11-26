A federal jury acquitted two Philadelphia prison guards Tuesday on charges that they violated the civil rights of a Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility inmate whom they repeatedly punched and while attempting to restrain him last year.
The panel of eight women and four men took less than six hours to reject prosecution claims that Robert Berger, 35, and Nathaniel Morris, 43, had used excessive force and later lied about it on official reports.
As the forewoman read the decision, Berger exhaled, a look of relief washing over his face. He and Morris leapt to their feet and hugged their attorneys after the jury had gone.
The verdict came after a six-day trial featuring testimony from nearly two dozen witnesses — including top prison officials — who detailed staffing policies at Curran-Fromhold, on State Road in Holmesburg, the city’s largest prison facility, and the “use of force” training that each correctional officer receives.
But ultimately, the case hung on the jury’s interpretation of footage from a prison security camera that captured the 2018 beating.
The inmate, Lamar Rozier, 30, had been a pretrial detainee at the time of the attack, which left him with cuts and bruises on his face and two fractured ribs.
The recording shows Berger, then a 10-year veteran of the prison staff, guiding the resistant inmate into a sally port to await transfer to solitary confinement. Rozier yanks the door closed behind him, nearly hitting Berger, and the correctional officer charges in after him.
Both men assume a fighting stance. But before the first punch is thrown, Rozier drops his hands and backs into a corner. Berger — and then Morris, who follows him into the sally port — proceed to punch Rozier repeatedly in the head and torso, then kick him once he collapses onto the ground.
Neither side challenged the video’s veracity at trial, but what happened before, after, and during that caught-on-camera scene remained in contention. Even the words used to describe what jurors were watching became a point of dispute. The defense relied on technical phrases like “heavy hand strikes” and “foot strikes,” while government lawyers deployed more colloquial terms like “uppercut,” “foot-stomping,” and “butt-whooping.”
Attorneys for Berger and Morris accused the Justice Department of playing “Monday morning quarterback” and “second-guessing” two dedicated correctional officers who did their best to defuse a potentially dangerous situation. They maintained that the video, which did not contain audio, failed to show the whole story.
Although Rozier may have appeared to be cowering, Morris’ lawyer Natasha Taylor-Smith said during closing arguments Monday, he continued to taunt and berate the correctional officers and ignored repeated orders to lower himself to the ground. She maintained that by violently escalating the encounter, Berger and Morris were simply following prison policies, which warn officers not to assume that a previously combative inmate had been neutralized just because he appears to surrender.
What’s more, Rozier had a history of violently attacking prison guards, said Lawrence J. Bozzelli, lawyer for Berger. Just months before, during an earlier stint at Curran-Fromhold, he threw his own urine in the face of a guard who was trying to serve him dinner.
“No crime was committed,” Bozelli said. “These gentlemen, these law-enforcement officers, were simply following their training.”
But prosecutors scoffed at those explanations, noting that no matter what Rozier might have done in the past or said during his encounter with Berger and Morris, the video clearly shows him lowering his hands and backing away before Berger’s first uppercut.
Prison policies forbid the use of violence as a punishment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Faithe Moore Taylor said. And even if Rozier was verbally abusive and ignoring commands, she added, at no point did he fight back, and the correctional officers never gave him a chance between punches to comply.
“You don’t need a book to say, ‘Don’t kick a man when he’s down,’” Moore Taylor told jurors Monday. “This is not a street fight.
Although the jury was kept unaware during the trial, a prison disciplinary panel that reviewed the incident last year cited both Berger and Morris.
Berger was found to have used excessive force and was suspended without pay for 30 days. Morris was chastised for not using pepper spray to defuse the situation first and not having handcuffs on him at the time, but his citations ultimately were dismissed.
Both men remain employed by the city prison system, but had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.
Rozier, who did not testify at their trial, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Shortly before the proceedings began last week, he was arrested on a retail theft charge. He remains in custody at Curran-Fromhold.
This is a developing story and will be updated.