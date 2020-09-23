Cozen O’Connor interviewed one alumna, who attended Curtis from 2007 to 2010, who reported that her teacher was “verbally and emotionally abusive to her and others. She said the teacher over-emphasized the importance of sexuality in musical performances as part of his pedagogy, and created a ‘toxic environment’ and ‘culture of sexualization’ in his department. She described her experience at Curtis as ‘horrible’ and said the environment was ‘harmful’ and significantly worse than at two other institutions where she studied. This teacher is no longer employed at Curtis.”