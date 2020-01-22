View this post on Instagram

A lot of the time when I am in with him, C.C. Reed just sits and looks at me and purrs until he starts falling asleep sitting up. It's so adorable. He paced back and forth in front of me, headbutting my foot and hand a bunch of times over the past hour, and I could see on his face how close he was to jumping up onto the bean bag chair with me when I called him to come up... I think it's going to happen really soon. 🧡🧡🧡 #CCReed #CVSCat