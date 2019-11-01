A crowd of boisterous DACA recipients and supporters is headed Friday into Philadelphia, the halfway point of their New-York-to-Washington march to save a program that allows migrants who were illegally brought into the county as children to live and work in the United States.
“The significance of marching is to show we’re willing to put our bodies on the line for a cause we really believe in,” said Sam Yu, spokesperson for a main organizer, NAKASEC, the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium.
DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that allowed about 790,000 young immigrants, brought here by their parents, to live, work and attend school in America without fear of deportation. Since taking effect in 2012, DACA has allowed recipients to register for renewable, two-year deferments from removal. They do not receive citizenship or legal status.
President Donald Trump ended DACA in September 2017, but the courts blocked that termination so legal cases could be heard. Since then, DACA-holders have lived in limbo, wondering if they’ll be deported to countries they don’t know, where they’ve never lived, and where they may not speak the language.
The “Home is Here” march started Oct. 26 at the Statue of Liberty in New York City.
About 200 people signed on to walk all or part of the route, with 25 of them intent on traveling all 230 miles from start to finish. The marchers are expected to rally at Philadelphia’s City Hall at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
On their way here, marchers sang and danced to Korean drums, talked to people they met about the protest, and sometimes disrupted traffic to publicize their cause. At night they have usually slept in quarters provided by churches.
Philadelphia was chosen as a stop for two main reasons: Its welcoming policies toward immigrants, and its historic role in the creation of America, evident in symbols of freedom and civil rights such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.
The march also supports migrants living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status, a special immigration category that allows about 320,000 people from 10 countries to live and work here because of floods, droughts, epidemics or violence in their home nations.
The program was not meant to be permanent when enacted by Congress in 1990, but some countries never recovered from natural disaster, and many TPS-holders dread forced returns to violent homelands. Trump’s attempts to end TPS for some countries also have been blocked by the courts.
The march is scheduled to conclude in front of the Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 12, the day arguments are to commence. The core issue the high court is being asked to address is whether Obama could create the program without approval from Congress.
DACA opponents say Obama lacked that authority. And they say the federal government must enforce immigration laws fairly and equally, without special provisions and exceptions based on age. The blame for the situation, they say, rests with immigrant parents who knowingly broke the law.
Critics call DACA a reward for bad behavior, one sure to make the country an “amnesty magnet” for undocumented people.
The latest the Supreme Court could rule would be June 2020.