The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration’s arguments to end DACA, a ruling that, at least for now, protects the collective futures of thousands of younger immigrants who have built lives and careers in America.
In a 5-4 vote, the justices turned away administration insistence that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.
The ruling seems to settle one of the most consequential immigration cases of the Trump era: whether the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was legally created by President Obama.
Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by four liberal colleagues, wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.
“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”
The court’s four conservative justices dissented.
“I think this is long overdue,” said DACA recipient Jonatan Quintino Juarez, 23, a medical assistant at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “The court, just like many Americans, side with us on this issue and know the vulnerability ... I’m very happy to see that court has sided with Dreamers and has allowed Trump to see that he can’t just do and undo people’s lives like that.”
The decision leaves all DACA protections in place and says that the administration must resume accepting new applications.
“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a huge victory for our country,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted. “Philadelphia stands with DACA recipients, who contribute to our progress and our communities. Dreamers: We respect you, we love you, and we will continue fighting for you.”
The ruling affects some 700,000 immigrants who as children were illegally brought into the country by their parents. They’ve been permitted to legally work and go to college in the U.S., for many the only country they know. The DACA recipients — including an estimated 27,000 doctors, nurses, technicians, and aides treating coronavirus patients during the pandemic — were facing deportation.
That’s not what most people want.
A new Morning Consult/POLITICO poll shows nearly two-thirds of voters believe DACA recipients should be allowed to stay in the United States and be given a pathway to citizenship. That includes 61% of Democrats, 60% of Independents, and 46% of Republicans.
Only 12 percent of voters believe DACA-holders, also known as Dreamers, should be deported.
“The Trump administration may continue its bigoted and politically motivated attacks on DACA, and may continue to ramp up enforcement and infuse more cruelty into our immigration system, but [today’s] decision makes it increasingly clear that justice is on our side,” the National Immigration Law Center in Los Angeles tweeted, adding the hashtags, #HomeIsHere and #ImmigrantsAreEssential.
From the Senate floor, the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said of the DACA decision, “I cried tears of joy.”
“Wow,” he went on, choking up. “These kids, these families, I feel for them, and I think all of America does. The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s re-election campaign, given the strong anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and the many restrictions on immigration he has imposed since then.”
President Trump ended Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2017, and has fought the legal rulings that have kept it alive all the way to the Supreme Court.
When DACA youths hear talk of sending them “back to their country,” it takes a minute to register. The U.S. is their country, they say, the place where they grew up, went to school, found community.
DACA opponents say President Obama had no authority to create the program without Congressional approval, and that immigration laws must be enforced without exceptions.
DACA recipients get no citizenship or legal status, but qualify for work permits and renewable, two-year deferments from deportation. The lower-court decisions have allowed them to continue filing for renewals, although acceptance of new applications had been halted.
“The kids — they’re young adults now — their stories speak for themselves, and their bravery speaks for itself,” Philadelphia immigration lawyer Adam Solow, who represents DACA recipients at Solow, Isbell & Palladino LLC, said recently. “It’s a disgrace that our political system, which authorized $4 trillion in spending in less than a few weeks, without any real debate, has not come to a compromise to help DACA recipients after nearly a decade.”
University of Illinois at Chicago scholar Adam Goodman recently said he isn’t surprised that the U.S. might deport immigrant health workers in the teeth of a pandemic. The country’s mythic identity as a nation that welcomes immigrants simply doesn’t square with historical evidence, he said. And its anti-newcomer bent nears an apex under a Trump administration that portrays migrants as takers and criminals.
“The administration’s attempt to terminate DACA lays bare their real target — reducing or ending all immigration,” said Goodman, author of The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.