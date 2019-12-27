This story will be updated.
Dan Kenney, the popular 66-year-old bartender and general manager at the Pen and Pencil Club, died on Christmas Day, the club’s board of governors announced in an email Thursday.
Kenney, a fixture in the late-night drinking scene in Center City, “became the leader of the club in 1992 after a number of years on staff. His generous hospitality and great conversation will remain as legendary as his Manhattans,” the board said in the email.
The Pen and Pencil was founded by journalists in the late 19th century.
In a 2011 Inquirer article about the club, Kenney recalled how when he first visited the club — now located on Latimer Street — there were four daily newspapers in Philadelphia.
Reacting to the news of Kenney’s passing, journalist Christopher Wink wrote on Twitter: “As a child, I made it a personal goal to have a favorite bar where they knew my name. Pretty quickly that became @PenPencilClub and that first bartender was the sarcastic, discrete, charming, irascible, thoughtful man, Dan Kenney. We lost a great one.”
Don Russell, who used to write the long-running “Joe Sixpack” beer column for the Daily News, also reacted on Twitter: “This man poured me more beers and shared more friendship than any bartender in this city. He helped make Joe Sixpack. Rest in peace, my friend.”
Funeral and other memorial arrangements were pending.
“Wherever you are tonight, please join us in raising a glass to Dan,” the board said.