Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance, has a vehicle, and was seen near Phoenixville

Escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now clean shaven, has changed his clothing and now has a stolen vehicle, and was sighted in northern Chester County, near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania State Police announced Sunday morning.

Cavalcante is now minus the mustache and beard he had when he scaled a prison wall in the exercise yard of Chester County Prison and fled on Aug. 31, police said. And instead of the prison-issued white T-shirt, he was last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball-style hat, green prison pants and white shoes, police said in a statement.

He was seen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning near Phoenixville, operating a 2020 white Ford van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST8818. Police said the van has a refrigeration unit on the top and was reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy near West Chester.

Prior to this, the last reported sightings were two on Friday within an eight-square-mile search area near Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. Phoenixville is nearly 30 miles north, between King of Prussia and Pottstown and just off the busy east-west Route 422.

In a news conference Friday, State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens had said he believed a heavily fortified search involving 400 law enforcement officers around the Longwood Gardens area had successfully contained Cavalcante to those eight square miles. The search had entered its 10th day Saturday using air support, mounted patrols and other resources to supplement the officers on the ground.

Police Sunday did not say how Cavalcante, who is believed to have broken into at least a couple of homes since his escape, got a vehicle, new clothing or shaving equipment.

A news conference is expected Sunday but a time has not been determined.

Anyone with information on Cavalcante’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the state police tip line at 717-562-2987.

Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous. In addition to stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao in front of her children in 2021, he is also wanted by authorities in his home country of Brazil for allegedly shooting a man to death in 2017 in Tocantins.

This is a developing story and will be updated.