Delaware County high school teacher, baseball coach charged with sexually assaulting minors

A Delaware County high school teacher and baseball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting minors, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

Daniel Waters, 57, of Glen Mills, is being investigated over allegations “involving juvenile students and baseball players,” state police said. He was formerly listed as a history teacher at Chester High School on a page that has since been removed from the Chester Upland School District’s website.

Waters faces 24 charges — 18 of which are felonies — including indecent sexual contact with minors, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, soliciting minors to traffic drugs, and other related charges, according to court documents. He was arraigned on Monday.

State police did not indicate where Waters’ alleged crimes occurred, but noted that they took place between 2022 and 2023.

Waters remains in custody after being unable to post bail, according to court documents. An attorney representing Waters in the case declined to comment.

In a statement posted to social media, the Chester Upland School District said that officials had learned that one of the district’s teachers had been arrested “for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.” The investigation remains ongoing, and the school district is “fully cooperating with local and state law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.

“We understand that this incident may raise concerns among our parents and families,” the district’s statement continued. “Please know that support will be provided to any students or families who may have been affected by this situation.”

State police added that victims or witnesses can contact the PSP Media Station at 484-840-1000.

A preliminary hearing for Waters is currently scheduled for Aug. 10.