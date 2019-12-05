1981: Graduates summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Cohen later refers to Penn as his "No. 1 passion, other than my family and my job.

1982: Arthur Makadon recruits Cohen to joins the Ballard Spahr law firm.

1987: Cohen works as a press secretary to Ed Rendell’s failed mayoral campaign.

Mayor Ed Rendell and Cohen in 1997.
File photograph
1991: Cohen serves as campaign manager for Rendell’s successful second mayoral run.

1992: Rendell hires Cohen as his chief of staff, becoming the mayor’s right-hand man and chief strategist. Cohen spearheads the battle to save the city from near-bankruptcy, writing the five-year plan that charts the path for restoring the city to financial stability. The city goes on to post five straight years of budget surpluses.

David L. Cohen and former State Senator Vince Fumo share a laugh during a ceremony for Cohen's last day as Mayor Ed Rendell's chief of staff.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
1997: Cohen resigns from city government to become managing partner at Ballard Spahr.

2002: Cohen is named executive vice president of Comcast. He becomes a registered lobbyist and builds Comcast’s vast lobbying and public-relations operations.

2008: Cohen stops registering as a lobbyist, but continues visiting Washington to advocate for Comcast. Only employees who spend 20% or more of their work on lobbying have to register in Washington, and Comcast says Cohen doesn’t meet that threshold with his 18-hour days and wide array of responsibilities.

2009: Becomes chairman of the University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees.

June 30, 2011: Hosts a fundraiser catered by Stephen Starr for President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee, with tickets ranging from $10,000 to $38,500.

2012: Cohen raises more than $500,000 for Obama’s reelection.

Gov. Tom Corbett greets Cohen at the Pennsylvania Society annual dinner in New York in 2013.
Danielle Richards / For the Inquirer
January 2013: Cohen backs Republican Gov. Tom Corbett’s reelection, raising about $200,000.

July 2014: Cohen testifies before a U.S. Senate committee in favor of Comcast’s proposed merger with Time Warner Cable, saying the $45.2 billion deal would lead to innovation and consumer benefits. Comcast withdrew its proposal in 2015 in face of government opposition.

David L. Cohen, left, speaks in April 2014 during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Comcast's proposed merger with Time Warner Cable.
Bloomberg
November 2014: Obama attends a fundraiser for Senate Democrats at Cohen’s home, joking “I have been here so much, the only thing I haven’t done in this house is have seder.”

April 25, 2019: On his first day as a declared presidential candidate, Joe Biden visits Cohen’s home for a fundraiser with 150 guests.