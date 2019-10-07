According to the bill, "any graduated students who are or become residents of the city of within five years after graduating from a post secondary education institution and who have remaining unpaid student debt exceeding $35,000 shall be entitled to a credit against any tax imposed upon them by the City of Philadelphia … for each year or part of any year that they are a resident of Philadelphia during the five years immediately after graduating from a postsecondary education institution in an annual amount equal to the unpaid student debt of the graduated student up to and including $1,500 annually.” The full copy of the bill is here: