Sheppard was 29 when he took part in the robbery in Overbrook and his accomplice shot 64-year-old Thomas Brannan, the owner of Love’s Pharmacy. His life sentence for murder was one of eight Wolf commuted Thursday — a striking number for a state in which only six people had received clemency in the two decades before he took office. It brings the total of lifers he’s released to 19, the most since Gov. Robert Casey left office in 1994.