On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf commuted the life sentence of David Sheppard, who served 25 years in prison for his role as a lookout in a 1992 robbery in which an accomplice shot and killed a man.
But instead of being released, Sheppard is being transported directly from state prison to the Delaware County jail.
The reason? Delaware County prosecutors are pursuing a 1992 retail theft case against Sheppard, who stands accused of stealing five pairs of jeans, together worth $324.95, from a Springfield store called Jeans West that has long since shut down.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has advocated reviving the state’s long-broken commutation process, was angered to hear that Sheppard would not go free. .
“I’m absolutely speechless,” he said. “It’s stunning. Even if you’re Mr. Hard on Crime, this is ridiculous.”
Sheppard was 29 when he took part in the robbery in Overbrook and his accomplice shot 64-year-old Thomas Brannan, the owner of Love’s Pharmacy. His life sentence for murder was one of eight Wolf commuted Thursday — a striking number for a state in which only six people had received clemency in the two decades before he took office. It brings the total of lifers he’s released to 19, the most since Gov. Robert Casey left office in 1994.
The others who received clemency are: Gervin L. Deaton, Eugene L. Grannison, Raymond R. Johnson, Antonio A. Mazzccua, David H. Moore, Oscar Pinto and Mageline G. Stewart.
Some prosecutors have opposed the movement to increase access to clemency, and Sheppard’s case appeared to reveal one such fault line.
Sheppard’s lawyer in the theft case had argued that Delaware County violated his right to a speedy trial by pursuing the decades-old charges.
But Deputy District Attorney Daniel McDevitt said in an earlier interview that prosecutors considered Sheppard a fugitive, his years in prison notwithstanding. “It was his responsibility to come to court and let us know where he is,” McDevitt said.
Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland could be immediately reached for comment Friday.
Sheppard’s public defender, Max Orenstein, filed a petition Friday seeking his immediate release on unsecured bail. He said Sheppard’s detention “serves only to deprive [him] of his liberty in violation of the federal and state constitutional guarantees of due process, bail and freedom from cruel and unusual punishment.”
Incoming District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who was elected in November after running a reform campaign, said Friday that he had limited information about the case but would review it.
“I’m looking forward to reviewing his case and trying to understand why anybody thinks it’s in the interest of justice and the best use of public resources to hold this man accountable for a crime that happened 27 years ago,” he said.
“There has to be a reason," he added. "It can’t just be that we’re being vindictive.”