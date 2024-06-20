Social media influencer Meatball gets 5 years probation after livestreaming Philly looting

#FreeMeatball is what the internet demanded. And Meatball shall remain free.

Dayjia Blackwell ― a local social-media star known as “Meatball” who gained internet fame for being arrested mid-livestream last fall in Philadelphia while filming a night of looting — took a plea deal Thursday that will keep her out of jail. She’ll have to serve five years of probation.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old’s Instagram following has quintupled since her arrest and is now approaching one million. She is also running a clothing line called Aint Nuffin and an OnlyFans page.

Blackwell, of North Philadelphia, already had a huge online following for posting humorous or outrageous monologues on such platforms as Instagram and TikTok.

» READ MORE: ‘Meatball’ charged with six felonies after digital cat-and-mouse game with police during looting

She gained wider fame following a judge’s decision last year to drop all charges against former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial, who had faced criminal prosecution after fatally shooting driver Eddie Irizarry during a car stop.

While that controversial decision sparked some protests, it brought on a larger wave of opportunistic looting that eventually spread across the city. Crowds attempting to loot downtown stores were dispersed by police, but soon fanned out to strip malls in other areas, such as Aramingo Avenue, which saw crowds sack liquor stores and other businesses.

Blackwell, starting out in Center City, followed the crowds in an associate’s vehicle, narrating the chaotic night and appearing to goad friends to find more sites of criminal activity.

“OK, where we going next? Where we going next?” Blackwell asked her audience after filming a crowd that fled the Apple Store on Walnut Street with arms full of iPhones and iPads display models.

But along with tens of thousands of viewers, law enforcement officials had also noticed Blackwell’s antics and were tracing her movement around the city. The delirious night came to an end, at least for Blackwell, when her livestream was interrupted by the flashing lights of a Philadelphia police officer’s squad car.

Authorities alleged that she had participated in, and even helped encourage, acts of crime that night. She was charged last September with six felonies and two misdemeanors, including burglary, conspiracy, riot, and criminal use of a communication facility.

On Thursday, Blackwell pleaded guilty to rioting with intent to commit a felony and criminal use of a communication facility, both third-degree felonies. Common Pleas Court Judge Zachary C. Shaffer presided over the case.

She was sentenced to five years of probation, 150 hours of community service with the city’s Community Life Improvement Program (CLIP), and a $10,000 fine.

Blackwell’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner declined to comment.

Inquirer staffer Torin Sweeney contributed to this report.