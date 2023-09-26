Judge dismisses all charges against police officer Mark Dial in shooting of Eddie Irizarry

A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges against police officer Mark Dial, ruling that prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to show that his fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry was a crime.

Following a preliminary hearing, Municipal Court Judge Wendy L. Pew agreed with Dial’s attorneys that the officer was justified when he shot Irizarry, and that he and his partner were reacting to a situation in which Irizarry presented a potential threat to their safety.

The decision led to an outburst of support from dozens of police officers who had gathered in the courtroom to support Dial. His defense attorneys said the shooting was “a tragedy and not a crime” and that the charges “should have never been brought.”

Irizarry’s relatives, though, were outraged. Speaking outside the courthouse afterward, his aunt, Zoraida Garcia, said: “The officers can go out here and kill a person that’s not doing anything and get away with murder, because this is what it was.”

The District Attorney’s Office said it still believes Dial should be charged with murder, and vowed to file an appeal in hopes of re-filing all charges by the end of the day.

“We do not agree with the judge’s decision,” Assistant District Attorney Karima Yelverton said outside the courthouse.

Dial, 27, was arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and related crimes. After he surrendered to police, he was released on bail. But last week, a judge ordered that the first-degree murder charge he was facing required that he be held without bail, and sent him to jail ahead of his preliminary hearing.

Dial, a five-year veteran of the force, shot and killed Irizarry, 27, as he sat in his car in the Kensington section of the city on Aug. 14. The day of the shooting, police said Irizarry had lunged at Dial with a knife, leading the officer to shoot him. But video showed that wasn’t true: Irizarry was sitting in his car, the windows rolled up and a knife in his hand, when Dial opened fire within just seconds of getting out of his police cruiser.

Prosecutors had alleged that Dial’s partner yelled “knife” before Dial opened fire, and that because he emerged from his police car with his gun drawn, and then fired within five seconds, he should be charged with murder.

But Dial’s attorneys had said the officer thought his partner yelled “gun,” and that Dial shot Irizarry out of self defense.

“We have said from the very beginning, this is a tragedy and not a crime,” Brian McMonagle, one of Dial’s attorneys, said after the hearing.

Dial believed Irizarry could have had a gun when he opened fire, he said — a decision he said was justified under the law, which allows officers to shoot if they believe their life is in danger.

”Once the court heard everything in this case, there was nothing under the law that you could do but dismiss charges,” McMonagle said.

Irizarry’s family had been publicly calling for Dial to face charges for weeks before he was arrested. They rallied and marched through the city with leaders from the Puerto Rican community, and the charges, they said, had brought some relief.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, said Dial has the union’s full support, and has asked the public “to reserve judgment until all the evidence is presented during trial.”