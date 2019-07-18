1. Access to recording. Pennsylvania courts, as a rule, ban audio recording, video and photography in courtrooms — and, recently, the state legislature expanded those restrictions to include areas in the vicinity of courtrooms. Now, the Philadelphia Bail Fund, which runs a court-watching operation, Philadelphia Bail Watchers, in conjunction with Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, is suing for the right to record preliminary arraignments. The Bail Watchers say it’s crucial to shed light on what’s going on in that obscure basement courtroom, where they claim defendants are not receiving due process and the office of reform District Attorney Larry Krasner is not upholding his stated commitment to end money bail.