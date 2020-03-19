The 41st Pennsylvania Taxidermy and Wildlife Art Championships were still setting up in the exhibition hall of a large ski resort here in Western Pennsylvania earlier this month. Bizarre polyurethane molds of deer and bear heads, looking almost like butter carvings, were being hung on the walls. Advertisements for “hide paste,” a concoction that helps make the dried animal skins stick to the molds, were everywhere. Attendees would be able to buy it by the bucket. They could also go to seminars about molding fish heads and learn how to make small mammal ears.