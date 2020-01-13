The teens told investigators they were hunting together on Nov. 30 from an enclosed, elevated tree stand on property Smith’s family owns in Beaver Township, Jefferson County. Hetrick shot and wounded a buck, then missed with a follow-up shot at just 10 yards, according to an affidavit. They were out of ammo and told investigators they had left a knife in the car, so they “began to repeatedly kick and stomp the deer” in an attempt to kill it.