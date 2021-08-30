Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding the gunman who opened fire at a high school football game Friday night, killing an 8-year-old girl and injuring her 12-year-old sister.

Stollsteimer said media reports of arrests related to the crime were erroneous.

The game in Sharon Hill between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when a barrage of bullets sent players and spectators diving for cover. Fanta Bility, who was in the stands with her mother and sister, was struck by a bullet in the chest and died later at a hospital.

“On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred — the senseless death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility,” Stollsteimer said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Two other juveniles, including Bility’s sister, were wounded, but the prosecutor’s statement did not include any updates on their status.

“There is an active and ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death, led by the detectives of Delaware County’s Criminal Investigative Division,” the prosecutor said.

He added that part of the probe will also include looking into the “police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians” at the stadium.

Those with information about the shootings are asked to call Delaware County Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.