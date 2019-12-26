Five female inmates at Delaware County’s George W. Hill Correctional Facility spent Christmas night in hospitals after overdosing on heroin, authorities said Thursday.
The overdoses were reported about 10:30 Wednesday night, after guards found the inmates collapsed and unresponsive in their cells, according to a source at the jail who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The source described the scene as a “disaster,” with medical personnel and corrections officers scrambling to revive the women.
A spokesperson for the GEO Group, the for-profit prison conglomerate that runs the county-owned jail in Thornton, said he would look into the reports and provide information later Thursday.
Robert DiOrio, the solicitor for the county’s newly formed Jail Oversight Board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Three of the women were taken to Riddle Hospital in Media, and two were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, the source said. Two were discharged early Thursday, and two were reported in stable condition. One of the women at Riddle remained in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest as medics tried to revive her, sources said. No names were released.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the narcotic was brought into the prison, but guards suspected that a visitor sneaked it in during holiday visitation hours.
The George W. Hill facility has faced increased scrutiny in recent months. Its longtime warden, John Reilly Jr., retired in November after an investigation by The Inquirer and the Caucus uncovered previously undisclosed allegations of racist and abusive behavior.
