Delaware County plans to use eminent domain to take control of 213 mostly pastoral acres known as the Don Guanella tract owned by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and a private developer and turn it into the county’s largest park — a move church officials say caught them by surprise.

The County Council plans to introduce two ordinances Wednesday evening to proceed with acquiring the tract, actually two separate parcels. The ordinances will allow the county to take the properties in return for their fair market value with the ultimate price to be negotiated with the owners.

The developers would be allowed to make an appeal on the value, which would them be determined in court. The total current assessed value for both properties together is $31.6 million.

“This is really a monumental day for this county,” Councilmember Elaine Schaefer said Tuesday during a council meeting. “This will be the largest county-owned park ... It has been the subject of many many residents working long and hard to ensure its preservation, and for good reason. It’s an incredibly important parcel.”

Schaefer said it will help with overall environmental issues, such as preserving trees for climate change mitigation, stormwater management, and protection for two streams that flow into Darby Creek.

“We are enormously pleased that we will be able to secure one of the last large tracts of open space in densely populated eastern Delaware County for use as a public park,” Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek said in a statement. “Even prior to the COVID pandemic, we knew that open space — including parks, trails and bike paths — bring real economic and environmental benefit to our community, and this park will dramatically improve our county’s quality of life.”

The tract, equivalent in size of 161 football fields, has been mired in controversy since 2014 when plans were first submitted to develop it for housing and retail. Marple residents pushed back and helped scuttle the first proposal.

A second deal emerged in 2017 involving the Archdiocese, under financial strain, and Marple Glen LLC, owned by Carlino Commercial Development based in Conshohocken. That plan would have created housing, retail, and institutional space, but one version would have required that a majority of the land to be clear-cut, according to officials.

» READ MORE: How a fight over a few acres could destroy one of Delaware County’s last big open spaces

However, the Marple Township Board of Commissioners recently rejected the proposal, leaving an opening for the county to step in.

The tract is prized by the county and some residents because its forests, slopes and streams are ready-made for public open space in the already heavily developed 10-square-mile Marple Township. The tract also contains the shuttered Don Guanella Village, formerly home for men with developmental disabilities.

The Archdiocese owns the 124 acres that contains the village and has an agreement of sale on the land with Carlino, which is assessed at $24.2 million. The remaining 89 acres is held by Marple Glen Developers and is currently assessed at $7.4 million.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesman for the Archdiocese, said the county’s move took church officials by surprise.

“We had no prior knowledge of the county’s consideration of taking the Sproul Road property through eminent domain until late yesterday when we were contacted by the Delaware County solicitor’s office,” Gavin said. “We are in communication with the county but have no position on the matter at this time.”

Gavin said that the Archdiocese currently uses some of the Don Guanella facilities for retreats and office space, and that local municipal agencies have also used the property at times. The former residents were shifted starting a decade ago to other facilities.

A representative from Carlino could not be reached immediately for comment.

The council’s ordinance still needs to be formerly adopted. A public hearing and second reading for approval is expected in two weeks. If the ordinance passes, the county would post a notice of the eminent domain taking by mid- to late July.

Councilmember Kevin Madden said that he did not have a firm amount the county might pay for the tract but said officials expect state and federal money will be available and that interest rates are currently very low if it needs to borrow.

He said action is needed now because Delaware County has the lowest amount of open space preserved among the counties surrounding Philadelphia, including the three in South Jersey.

“It is very rare that you have an opportunity to take actions that will impact generations to come in such a profound way,” Madden said.

Though designating the land for a park would also remove the potential for much-needed housing, especially affordable housing, proponents believe parkland would benefit the community.

In fact, residents have long used the land as de facto open space. The flip of county government from Republican to Democrat in 2019 likely helped push the possible use of eminent domain to the forefront.

“For almost a decade, area residents have waited anxiously to see what was going to happen with the land at Don Guanella, especially since our community is nearly completely built out,” Marple Township resident Richard Jones said in a statement issued by the county. “Saving these amazing woods will be welcome news for everyone.”

And Oliver Bass, president of Natural Lands, a regional land conservancy based in Media, said the pandemic showed how important open space has become.

“This desire to spend time in the outdoors demonstrates how vitally important preserved open spaces are to the well being of local communities,” Bass said. “The addition of Don Guanella to the county’s park system will expand recreational opportunities and preserve one of the largest remaining natural areas in the area.”