Court records show that in 2009, Siler, who worked as a materials handler for a manufacturing company, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime after allegedly slashing Patterson several times on her face and shoulder. After calling police, she was treated at a hospital. City jail records show that Siler spent about five months behind bars while awaiting hearings, but the charges were withdrawn in 2010 after Patterson did not show up in court.