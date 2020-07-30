Tubing is about the simplest form of outdoor recreation in the shallow, non-tidal stretch of the Delaware north of Trenton, and the 55-year-old Crance is one of several outfitters who’ve made a business out of it. For $42.06, cheaper if you’re in a group, customers get a large, inflatable tube to float down the river. The trip is about five miles, guided by the current, and usually lasts about three hours, depending on water levels and weather. In the non-tidal Delaware, including New York, approximately a dozen businesses offer tubing, canoeing, or kayaking rentals. Thousands of people simply do it on their own, as well, with their own tubes, and get picked up downriver.