In a 4-0 vote Wednesday, Darby Township Commissioners voted to suspend volunteer firefighters from Briarcliffe Fire Company for 30 days, pending an independent investigation. Members of the fire company were accused of using racial slurs and disparaging Black residents. One firefighter allegedly mocked the name of 8-year old Fanta Bility — a Black child fatally shot by police officers outside of a high school football game.

The firefighters were unaware they were still logged on and being recorded after a virtual meeting in late January.

Briarcliffe Fire Company members were not immediately available for comment Thursday and the group’s Facebook page appeared to have been deleted.

The commissioners learned of the conversation Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Though commissioners have yet to hear the recording, they felt the need to act, said Township Solicitor Michael Pierce.

“The commissioners are very concerned about the nature of the allegations about the safety of all the citizens and they felt that it would be best to suspend the operations of that fire company pending an investigation,” said Pierce, adding the township is asking the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to handle the independent investigation.

The conversation among the Briarcliffe firefighters took place after firefighters, commissioners and the township solicitor went over emergency services and a potential merger of the township’s three fire companies, which include Darby Township Station 4 and Goodwill Fire Company.

On a recording, Briarcliffe firefighters are allegedly heard using racial slurs and discussing how it was time to leave because Black residents continue moving into the area.

Ashley Dolceamore, co-founder of Delco Resists, said that after the meeting ended, members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company continued to talk among themselves for almost two hours, unaware they were still logged onto the virtual meeting and being recorded.

The Goodwill Fire Company summarized some of the most inflammatory comments from the recording and sent it to the township commissioners and Dolceamore to read at Wednesday’s meeting. The commissioners asked the Goodwill Fire Company to provide their recorded evidence within 10 days as part of the investigation.

The Goodwill Fire Company could not be reached for comment.

The latest Census data estimates 41% of Darby Township’s almost 10,000 residents are Black.

“We have public servants who hold these racist ideologies,” said Dolceamore. “It poses a threat to the community. Residents are concerned they will be getting a delayed response because of the color of their skin.”

Pierce said as an investigation moves forward, neighboring fire companies will help cover the areas the Briarcliffe Fire Company would typically respond to.

This is a developing story will be updated.