Three Sharon Hill police officers were charged with manslaughter Tuesday for killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility while firing at a car outside a high school football game in August.

The charges against officers Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan and Brian James Devaney followed a grand jury investigation into the girl’s death. Based on the grand jury recommendations, each faces counts of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

At the same time, the prosecutor’s office withdrew murder charges against two teenagers who had been accused of contributing to the death by engaging in a gunfight that drew the Sharon Hill officers’ fire. Those charges, filed late last year, had outraged some in the community who said it took the focus away from the police officer’s culpability in Fanta’s death.

Fanta was shot on Aug. 27 as she and her family were leaving the game at Academy Park High School, according to investigators. The officers, who were nearby monitoring the crowd as it dispersed, heard gunfire about a block away, and turned to see a vehicle heading toward them. The women in the car, Academy Park alumni Aasiyah Easley and Yasmin Mobley were leaving the football game when the shooting took place, according to their attorney, Bruce L. Castor.

Mistakenly believing the car was involved in that shooting, the officers opened fire, striking the car multiple times, investigators said. Bullets flew past the vehicle, hitting four people, including Fanta, who died at the scene in her mother’s arms.

Devaney, 41, has been a member of the Sharon Hill Police Department since 2005 and coincidentally is the assigned school resource officer for Academy Park High School. Smith, 34, was hired in 2015. Dolan, 25, is a part-time officer who only joined the force in July. All three were released on $500,000 unsecured bail after their arraignments Tuesday.

Their attorney, Charles Matthew Gibbs, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Additionally, Stollsteimer announced Tuesday that his office is withdrawing first-degree murder charges against Angelo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand, two teenagers who prosecutors initially said were responsible for Fanta’s death by engaging in a gunfight 140 feet away from the Sharon Hill officers, in turn drawing their fire.

Strand, 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and gun offenses, and was sentenced Tuesday morning to 32-to-64 months in state prison. Ford’s case was pending Tuesday, but prosecutors said they similarly intend to withdraw the murder charge he faces for the shooting, which injured a bystander.

Three months after the shooting, Stollsteimer made the controversial decision to charge Ford, 16, and Strand with murder, saying under the legal principle of transferred intent, their actions ultimately led to Fanta’s death. The move caused widespread protest, including calls for Stollsteimer to resign.

In an interview Tuesday, Stollsteimer defended that early decision, saying it was an appropriate charge for the teens at the time, based on the information available before the grand jury was impaneled.

“A crime occurred, and these two young men could’ve caused other mayhem,” Stollsteimer said. “There was no doubt that what they did was criminal when they did it. But as any case, evidence is constantly being re-evaluated.”

It was the work of the grand jury, in examining the evidence of the case, that led prosecutors to withdraw the murder charges against the teens, he said.

According to the grand jury’s presentment, filed Tuesday, it is unclear which officer fired the bullet that killed Fanta —the projectile was too badly damaged to trace it to a specific gun. The shooting itself was not recorded by the body cameras worn by Dolan or Smith; Devaney was not wearing his.

Devaney told one of his colleagues at the scene of the shooting that “they were shooting at us,” and that he, Smith and Dolan all believed the car driven by the two women was the source of the gunfire, according to the grand jury presentment.

Manslaughter, and not murder, was the appropriate charge for the officers, because they acted under the “mistaken belief of self-defense” by firing their weapons at the car, according to First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

“This is not a situation where they simply opened fire with the intent to harm the people they fired at,” Rouse said Tuesday. “There was a belief, though it was a mistaken belief, that this was necessary.”

Community activists, local politicians and the Bility family have been vocal about the investigation since Fanta’s death, saying the charges against the teens inappropriately shifted the focus away from the officers who fired the fatal shots.

They have called for the officers to be fired — holding a rally on Tuesday just hours before the charges against them were announced — and expressed frustration that they were allowed to remain on the force on administrative leave as the investigation continued.

The Springfield Democratic Committee has said its members were “deeply troubled” by Stollsteimer’s decision to “to file charges against these two Black teenagers, disclosing their identities, while at the same time, deciding to call a grand jury to consider potential charges against the officers and delaying the disclosing of their names to the public, and Fanta’s family.”

Five members of Philadelphia City Council — Jamie Gauthier, Kendra Brooks, Katherine Gilmore-Richardson, Helen Gym, and Isaiah Thomas — issued a similar statement last week, saying Stollsteimer’s handling of the case is a “miscarriage of justice.”

“We want to be clear that these two young men deserve to face appropriate consequences for their actions — but the way in which this case has unfolded defies logic,” the councilmembers said.

During his sentencing Tuesday, Strand apologized to Delaware County Judge George M. Green for the shooting. His lawyer, Christopher Boggs, explained that Strand carried a gun because he had been shot at before, and used it that night “out of the unreasonable expectation of protecting his brothers” who had been threatened by Ford.

“What happened that day was a mistake,” Strand said. “Everybody makes mistakes, it’s just... you have to deal with the mistakes for life. So, hopefully I can come back from this and nobody will look at me differently from how they looked at me before.”

Strand’s father, Larry Strand, said Tuesday that he and his family are focused solely on justice for Fanta, and that anything else is a distraction.

“I don’t think charging these two kids was justice for Fanta, because neither one of them killed Fanta,” Strand said. “I’m no lawyer, but when I hear people explaining what first degree murder in Pennsylvania is, I don’t think that’s what either one of these kids has done.”

Castor, who is also representing the Bility family, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the three Sharon Hill officers. In filing the suit, he said, the family “seeks answers and damages for the tragic and unnecessary death ... and the injury and trauma inflicted on others as a result of the misconduct of Sharon Hill Police officers.”

Sharon Hill’s borough council, meanwhile, has hired an attorney, Kelley B. Hodge, to examine its internal policies on how its officers are trained and recommend reforms where needed.