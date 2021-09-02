There is a “high probability” that police officers fatally shot 8-year-old Fanta Bility last week at a Delaware County football game when they fired back at an unidentified gunman who was shooting out of a crowd, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Thursday.

In a statement outlining preliminary findings of an investigation into the shooting, Stollsteimer said three officers — whom he did not name — returned fire after someone fired a shot toward them at the end of a football game they had been monitoring at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill last Friday.

The officers’ shots likely struck four victims, Stollsteimer said, including Fanta, who died, and her older sister, Mamasa, a cheerleader who was wounded. He called the incident “chaotic and horrific,” and “a heart-breaking tragedy.”

He said the investigation is “in its early stages.”

On Monday, Stollsteimer had asked for the public to come forward with information and to help identify the gunman, who he said opened fire after the game, sending spectators running and diving for cover. He said the investigation would include looking into the “police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians.”

Stollsteimer said Thursday that he met with the Bility family and promised “we will continue this investigation for as long as it takes until every question is answered and justice is done.”

Fanta, who was one of six children, was supposed to start third grade this week at the Sharon Hill School. She was buried Tuesday at Friend’s Burial Ground in Upper Darby.

This story is developing and will be updated.