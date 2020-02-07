In the wake of the debacle in Iowa and President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal, Democrats will hold their eighth debate of the 2020 election cycle Friday night at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.
It’s been four days, and we still don’t know which Democratic candidate won the Iowa caucus. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner due to concerns about “irregularities.” At the moment, former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appear to be in a virtual tie.
Taking place just four days ahead of New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary, the debate will be a bit more crowded than last month, with businessman Andrew Yang returning to the stage after failing to meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling requirement for the party’s last debate in Iowa.
After a poor performance in Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden took time off the campaign trail and returned to Delaware Thursday to spend time with his advisors ahead of Friday night’s debate, according to ABC News. You can expect Biden to continue the attacks on Sanders and Buttigieg he previewed during a town hall on CNN Wednesday night.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate:
Friday’s Democratic debate, the eighth of the 2020 election cycle, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and last about three hours. It’s cohosted by ABC, Apple News, and local ABC affiliate WMUR-TV, and will air live on ABC.
The debate will also stream live for free on ABC.com and the ABC app.
Seven candidates qualified for Friday night’s debate. They are (in alphabetical order):
- Joe Biden, former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware
- Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
- Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota
- Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont
- Tom Steyer, hedge fund manager
- Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts
- Andrew Yang, businessman
Over the objections of former candidates like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, the DNC eliminated its fundraising requirements to allow former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — a billionaire largely funding his own campaign — to enter the debate.
So why won’t Bloomberg be on stage Friday night?
The DNC’s new debate rules don’t go into effect until its next debate in South Carolina on Feb. 19. Plus, because of his late entry into the race, Bloomberg isn’t even on the ballot in New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina, opting instead to put all his chips on Super Tuesday on March 6, where 14 states and 1,357 delegates are up for grabs.
Other candidates who also won’t be on the debate stage are: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
After failing to make a single debate stage, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney decided to drop out of the race and announced last week he was ending his presidential campaign.
“It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time," Delaney said in a statement, citing “internal analyses” that suggested he would not be a viable candidate in Iowa.
Delaney announced his presidential bid way back in July 2017, just six months into Trump’s first term and 615 days before the Iowa caucuses. But Delaney never caught on among Democratic voters during his two and half years of campaigning.
Tuesday night’s debate will feature five moderators:
- George Stephanopoulos, ABC News chief anchor
- David Muir, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor
- Linsey Davis, ABC News correspondent
- Adam Sexton, WMUR-TV political director
- Monica Hernandez, WMUR-TV news anchor
The DNC has approved as many as 12 debates, though there may be fewer, depending oon how the primary process plays out. Tuesday’s debate will be the second of 2020, with four more tentatively scheduled to take place over the coming months.
There will be two more debates in February: Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Nevada and Tuesday, Feb. 25 in South Carolina.
To qualify for the Feb. 19 debate, there is no donor requirement, but candidates must reach at least one of two polling requirements in polls released between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18:
- 12 percent or more in two polls in either Nevada or South Carolina
- 10 percent or more in four polls in either Nevada or South Carolina, or in national surveys
Candidates can also qualify by earning at least one delegate in the Iowa caucuses or in the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11. So far, three candidates have already qualified for the Feb. 19 debate, according to the New York Times: Biden, Sanders and Warren.
- New Hampshire primary: Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Nevada caucuses: Saturday, Feb. 22
- South Carolina primary: Saturday, Feb. 29
- Super Tuesday (14 states): Tuesday, March 6