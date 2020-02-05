WASHINGTON — A divided U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress Wednesday, ending a historic impeachment trial that reflected the country’s deep political acrimony, and which is likely to resonate through the president’s reelection campaign.
All but one Republican senator voted “not guilty"on the abuse of power count, clearing the president of the charge even as some in the GOP said his behavior was inappropriate; Democratic senators pronounced him guilty. On the obstruction charge, all Republicans and no Democrats voted to acquit. Sixty-seven votes out of 100 were required to remove the president.
The divisive conclusion of only the third impeachment trial in U.S. history was of a piece with the partisan splits throughout Trump’s presidency. The GOP-led Senate moved quickly to clear Trump after the House, in a vote supported only by Democrats, impeached Trump for his efforts to pressure Ukrainian leaders to investigate a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, using security aid and an official White House visit as leverage. They also accused him of defying all congressional investigations.
With the result seemingly certain from the very start of the House investigation, the main surprise Wednesday was the vote by Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, the only Republican to support Trump’s removal from office. He also is the first senator to ever vote to remove a president of his own party.
Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, voted to convict on the abuse of power charge, saying Trump “is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”
“Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine," he said in a Senate floor speech two hours before the vote. “With my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me,” he said.
Romney voted to acquit the president on the obstruction charge.
The battle over Trump’s behavior is now likely to turn to the campaign trail, and his acquittal will open the door for him to claim complete vindication.
“We are only nine months away from an election, nine months away from the American people voting on the direction of our country. But our Democratic colleagues don’t trust the American people so they’ve taken matters into their own hands,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas.).
Democrats, meanwhile, argued that Trump has been given a pass by a GOP in thrall to the president. They will now turn to voters in a hope that November’s election can remove a president they see as unfit and a threat to the country’s institutions and values. And they can point to Romney’s vote to argue that at least one Republican recognized the gravity of Trump’s actions.
“The Senate trial of Donald Trump has been a miscarriage of justice,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.). "He’s going to escape accountability because a majority of senators have decided to let him.”
The vote ended one of the most acrimonious periods of a historically divisive presidency. It reflected Republicans’ near lockstep support of Trump and was the culmination of years of Democrats’ outrage over his behavior.
Harris referred to one infamous example, pointing back to Trump’s words on the Access Hollywood tape, in which he bragged about groping and kissing women without their consent.
“When you’re a star, they let you do it," she quoted. “You can do anything.”
The process included Democrats accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) of acting as a “dictator” and running “a cover up,” while Republicans accused Democrats of trying to unseat Trump in Congress because they can’t beat him in an election.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), one of the president’s closest allies, said the impeachment was driven by Democrats who “hate Trump’s guts” and threw due process of law “in the garbage can.” He said the charges would forever hinder future presidents in doing their jobs, and predicted that Trump will be validated by voters in November.
“Exoneration comes when the president gets reelected because the people of the United States are fed up with this crap,” Graham said on the Senate floor, “but the damage you have done will be long-lasting.”
Sen. Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) said the trial would “be a stain” on the Senate while Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) called out Republicans who, he said, privately tell him they worry about the president’s behavior, but voted to acquit him anyway.
“If no one on this side of the aisle, no one, has the backbone to stand up and stay ‘stop’, there is no question it’ll get worse,” Brown said.
But among the handful of Republicans who publicly conceded that Trump’s actions were “inappropriate" or “wrong,” most said they did not meet the high standard of treason, bribery or “high crimes and misdemeanors” laid out in the Constitution.
“If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist,” said one such senator, Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.).
By the end of the trial, few of the facts were disputed. Numerous career diplomats, including several appointed by Trump, testified under oath that $391 million in military aid to Ukraine, intended to boost its security and America’s, by providing a bulwark against Russia, was stalled while Trump and his allies pressed Ukrainian leaders to investigate Joe Biden, his son and a debunked conspiracy theory about the country’s role in 2016 election interference.
Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, has written in a forthcoming book that Trump was directly involved, confirming the sworn testimony, though Republicans blocked Democratic efforts to have Bolton testify under oath. House Democrats suggested Wednesday they may subpoena him even after the trial is over.
Democrats warned that the acquittal will set a precedent that allows future presidents to explicitly use their offices for political gain and then stonewall Congress. Trump and his administration defied all subpoenas and requests for documents, breaking with past presidents who have faced impeachment investigations.
Republicans, however, also warned of setting dangerously low standards for removing a president if the Senate voted to convict.
“The question, then, is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did," said Alexander, one of the few Republicans to mildly chide Trump over his actions. "I believe that the Constitution clearly provides that the people should make that decision.”
Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) was among those Republicans who said Trump’s actions were “inappropriate” but not sufficient to make him the first president to be removed him from office by the Senate.
Some GOP Senators charged that it was Democrats, not Trump, who abused their power by bringing such serious charges against him, because they had never accepted losing in 2016. New polling suggests the impeachment may have helped Trump.
His job approval rose to 49%, the best of his presidency, according to a Gallup survey released this week. Among Republicans, approval rose to 94%, up 6 percentage points from early January. Among independents 42% approved up Trump’s job performance, up five percentage points.
The impeachment centered on efforts by Trump and his close allies, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, to damage Biden, seen as a potentially strong rival in the 2020 presidential race.
Trumpsought an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, for his high-paid job with a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, which was long suspected of corrupt behavior. Hunter Biden landed the job at the time that the elder Biden, as vice president, was the U.S. point man on Ukraine policy and forced the ouster of the country’s top prosecutor.
Joe Biden was carrying out official U.S. policy, in concert with European allies, in seeking removal of a prosecutor seen as soft on corruption. The investigation into Burisma was dormant, watchdogs have said, and Hunter Biden was never accused of criminal wrongdoing.
Still, Republicans, including Toomey, arguedTrump’s suspicions offer an explanation for withholding the aid other than wanting to harm Biden.
Democrats scoff at the idea that Trump sought the investigation due to any moral outrage. They noted that his administration released dozens of aid installments to Ukraine, only stopping after Joe Biden entered the presidential race, and that the GOP made no effort to raise concerns about Hunter Biden’s job when it was made public years earlier.
Romney, in his speech, dismissed the idea that Trump was pursuing corruption concerns.
“There’s no question in my mind that were their names not Biden, the president would never have done what he did,” Romney said. He looked ahead to November’s election: “The results of this Senate court will, in fact, be appealed to a higher court — the judgment of the American people.”