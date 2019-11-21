The debate in Georgia was held hours after Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry heard testimony from Gordon Sondland, Trump’s hand-picked diplomat to Europe, who told lawmakers there was an explicit "quid pro quo” tying a White House visit to Trump’s push for investigations into his political rivals. Sondland also told lawmakers he worked with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy at Trump’s direction, and that “everyone was in the loop,” including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.