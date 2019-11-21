Sondland, in a nationally televised hearing, said he and other officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were all involved in or aware of the campaign led by Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani — and that Trump directed them to cooperate with Giuliani. Ukrainian President, Vlodomyr Zelensky would not get the meeting or phone call without a public announcement of the inquiry, Sondland said, confirming a key piece of the Democratic accusations against the president.