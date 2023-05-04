South Philly man deported despite appeals and protest

Christian M’Bagoyi has been deported from the United States, his spouse confirmed, removed in what supporters called an unnecessary act of government cruelty that shattered a family and took a good man from his friends and neighbors in South Philadelphia.

He was put aboard a flight to West Africa sometime after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after being held at an immigrant-detention center southwest of Dallas, Texas, and arrived in Africa on Thursday morning, eastern time.

Appeals to President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — and the shouts and pleas of more than a hundred people who gathered outside the Philadelphia ICE office on Tuesday ― failed to stop his removal.

His wife, Sarika Kumar M’Bagoyi, said that her husband phoned her from overseas on Thursday morning.

“I was so happy to hear his voice,” she said. “He was so excited to be able to make a call to me.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been asked for comment.

When previously asked about M’Bagoyi, the agency said that it makes its determinations on a case-by-case basis in accordance with federal law and policy. All noncitizens who violate immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention, and removal, the agency said.

M’Bagoyi was undocumented and living under a final order of removal, but was nonetheless permitted to stay, work, pay taxes, and raise a family — not unusual in the paradox of the U.S. immigration system. He spent more than 20 years in this country, reporting to ICE under an order of supervision.

He is married to a U.S. citizen, Sarika Kumar M’Bagoyi, and together they have two citizen daughters, ages 3 and 5. Those circumstances by themselves do not bar deportation.

Erika Guadalupe Nunez, executive director of Philadelphia-based Juntos, the Latino advocacy group, helped lead a days-long wave of ultimately unsuccessful attempts and demands to keep M’Bagoyi in this country.

She and other local advocates appealed for help from Pennsylvania Congressional leaders, and quickly gathered more than 11,000 signatures on an on-line petition. A legal motion was pending before the Board of Immigration Appeals when M’Bagoyi was deported, his family and his attorney said.

“I’m heartbroken. I hate to see Christian and Sarika go through this,” Nunez said Thursday. “We fought the hardest we could. We had senators calling for us, people connecting with staff in the White House, the most public pressure we’ve been able to build in a long time for a case like that. In this case, against the unjust immigration system we have, it wasn’t enough.”

At the Center City demonstration, advocates joined M’Bagoyi’s neighbors to condemn what they called an inhumanity, an act that benefited no one but took a loving father and friend out of Philadelphia.

Sheila Maddali, executive director of National Legal Advocacy Network and a friend of the family, decried President Joe Biden’s unfulfilled campaign-trail promises, which she said has allowed ongoing injustice against M’Bagoyi and others.

“We were promised a more humane immigration system,” she said. “We were promised an end of family separation. … We were promised that there would be a real pathway to citizenship for immigrants across the country.”

Instead, she said, “what we have is a continuation of the same racist and oppressive immigration system.”

South Philadelphia neighbors told how, at Christmas, the M’Bagoyi family delivered vegan cookies to friends on the block. They described the couple’s devotion to their daughters, and how the loss of M’Bagoyi hurts not just his family but the local community.

“He doesn’t know what to expect,” Sarika M’Bagoyi said at the rally. “He’s terrified, and I can hear it, but he will never say that.”

He came to the United States about 22 years ago, at age 21, after his ethnic background put him at risk in West Africa. He and his family did not reveal his homeland in interviews, fearing he could be harmed if people there learned of his return.

He said he legally entered the United States on a tourist visa, but then stayed after it expired. His request for asylum was denied. He has worked as a union carpenter, and his wife, who he married in 2016, is a marketing and advertising consultant.

M’Bagoyi’s removal is an example of how the U.S. immigration system can treat people in different ways even if they share nearly identical circumstances. M’Bagoyi had been issued a final order of removal, and according to ICE, had exhausted all forms of immigration relief.

But like some other undocumented immigrants who have been issued final orders, M’Bagoyi was allowed to remain in the country under supervision. That provided him with a Social Security number and permission to work.

Undocumented immigrants can spend years under supervision, their day-to-day lives going forward, then be arrested without warning and scheduled for deportation.

That’s what happened to M’Bagoyi.

On April 19, he was met by ICE agents as he returned home after dropping off his children at school. He was taken to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center northwest of Harrisburg, then sent to the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana, and from there to the Prairieland Detention Center, a 700-bed facility about 40 miles southwest of Dallas.

Supporters said it was unclear why M’Bagoyi was seized, as he had continued to make regular check-ins with ICE. His wife wondered if he may have been arrested because he recently renewed his work permit, which perhaps triggered a notice in the ICE system.

The family had moved to Philadelphia from Bucks County in the past two years, believing a sanctuary city with an active immigrant-support network would be a safer place for them to live.

The Department of Homeland Security said it carried out 225,483 removals and returns in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year, up from 170,896 during the same period in 2022.

Deportation cannot be easily reversed.

People who are removed generally are banned from returning to the U.S. for periods that range from five years to permanently, depending on circumstances. The system does permit for waivers that, if approved, can allow faster readmission.

Sarika M’Bagoyi said the couple’s lives revolve around their children, who weep every day for their absent father. She tells them he has gone to help a friend.

“If you talk to Christian, he’ll just talk about his children,” she said. “I don’t think anything could have prepared me for the speed and aggression that they did this to him and to my family.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.