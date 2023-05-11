Deptford schools will close on Wednesday for funeral of Officer Robert ‘Bobby’ Shisler

The Deptford school system plans to close its schools on Wednesday for the funeral of Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler, a former district student and the first officer from the South Jersey community killed in the line of duty.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin Kanauss said many in the Gloucester County district either taught or coached Shisler “and want nothing more than to be present for the service to remember and honor him.”

Shisler 27, died Sunday at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, where he had undergone treatment after being shot in the leg March 10. He was shot while chasing Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, in Deptford. Shisler returned fire, killing Negron. Few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released by the state Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an executive order that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff Friday to honor Shisler. He said “Shisler lived a life of service and sacrifice, seeking to keep our communities safe.” He was the first officer killed in Gloucester County since 1999.

A Deptford native, Shisler graduated from Deptford High School in 2014, where he played baseball and football, according to an obituary posted by Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford. His baseball skills earned him a spot on the team at Presbyterian College. He joined the police force four years ago, and served most recently in the department’s patrol division.

His death has left the close-knit police department and community reeling. There was a massive turnout on Tuesday when his body was escorted home from Philadelphia. Signs have been posted around the township that say “Shisler Strong” and flowers and mementos have been left at a memorial outside the Deptford Municipal Building where his patrol car is parked.

Shisler’s younger brother is also a Deptford officer, and his grandfather was a police officer.

Services will begin with visitation 9 a.m. to noon May 17 at Pfleeger Concert Hall at Rowan University in Glassboro, followed by services.