Procession honors slain Deptford Township police officer Robert Shisler

Red and blue police lights sparkled on the length of Delsea Drive Tuesday morning in tribute Deptford Township police officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler, whose body was coming home.

Shisler, 27, was shot in the leg March 10 while chasing Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, in Deptford. Shisler returned fire, killing Negron. The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is still investigating the incident.

For almost two months the officer received treatment at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, and died there Sunday.

A motorcade of Deptford police cruisers, police motorcycles, and a hearse departed for the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office to bring Shisler’s remains to Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford. Arrangements for the funeral were being finalized Tuesday, a funeral home employee said.

The police cars lining Delsea Drive came from departments throughout the region, including Gloucester County communities Logan, Mantua, and Glassboro. A color guard from the Washington Township police department stood watch outside the funeral home.

Dozens, many of them family members of Deptfotd’s police force, maintained a vigil outside the funeral home, waiting for the motorcade from Philadelphia. They carried American flags and some wore black Deptford police department T-shirts emblazoned with Shisler’s name, badge number, and the phrase “We’ve got your six” — another way to say “We have your back.”

”It’s heartbreaking,” said Joan Parks, whose husband is a Deptford officer, “one of the saddest things I’ve ever experienced.

During Shisler’s hospitalization, an online fundraiser collected more than $130,000 to help his family pay for his medical bills. Now that he’s died, Parks said, “We’ll continue to support them and be there for them on any way we can.”

”Always support blue,” said Heather Worthington, of Magnolia, a friend of Shisler’s uncle.

Worthington and her daughter Avah were among those who gathered outside the funeral home.

Shisler’s death hit the community hard, she said, in part because he was the first Deptford police officer killed in the line of duty.

”He fought a hard fight,” she said.

The motorcade returned to the funeral home shortly before 10 a.m., joined by Philadelphia Police Deparment vehicles.

Deptford police officers, black and blue bands around their badges, mustered in the funeral home’s driveway. Some exchanged long embraces.