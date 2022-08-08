A Delaware County man who opened fire inside a crowded Walmart last year, narrowly missing an employee he was arguing with, has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Devante Dixon, 29, entered a negotiated guilty plea to carrying a gun without a license and firing into an occupied structure. Prosecutors dropped the more serious charges of attempted murder, attempted aggravated assault and simple assault that the Darby Township resident faced in the February 2021 shooting.

Delaware County Court Judge Richard M. Cappelli credited Dixon, who had been in custody since his arrest, with time served during a hearing last week before setting the terms of his probation.

Dixon was trying to buy a video game at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden about 8:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, according to affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He got into a dispute with an employee during the transaction, pulled out a handgun, and fired a single shot inside the crowded store. No one was injured, and Dixon fled shortly after.

Four days later, Dixon turned himself in amid extensive news coverage about the shooting, which was recorded by the store’s security cameras.

Dixon’s attorney, James Wright, said during the guilty plea hearing that Dixon took responsiblity for his actions and just wanted to move beyond the incident.