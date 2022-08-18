Picnickers dressed up in white descended on Philadelphia’s Logan Square for the city’s 10th Dîner en Blanc on Thursday evening.

The pop-up dinner party is held at a surprise location every year. Guests bring their own tables, chairs, food, and drinks and arrive at a designated meeting site before going to the secret site. Tickets cost $58 per person and sold out this year, according to the event’s website.

This year’s spot, around the Swann Fountain and the traffic circle around it — known as Logan Circle — is the same location as Philadelphia’s first Dîner en Blanc in 2012.

Logan Square, bounded by 18th, Vine, 20th and Race Streets, is one of the five original city parks in William Penn’s plan for Philadelphia. (The others are Franklin, Rittenhouse, Washington and Centre, now City Hall.)