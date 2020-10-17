The ordinance permits Shamokin residents to ride along the business district route as well, as long as they follow the same rules. Riders at the AOAA can’t take State Highway 125 into town. Instead, they must traverse a rocky trail with a series of switchbacks that pass by apartments and run adjacent to a creek before ending at a coffee shop. One resident said he was unhappy the AOAA put up a gate at the trail’s end and felt that one rule — returning 30 minutes before sunset — was unfeasible. On this Friday, two men drinking cans of beer by the creek told Porzi a woman had tried to roll a log onto the trail, to block the riders coming down. Porzi said he was familiar with her.