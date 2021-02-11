Philadelphia police officers responding to a burglary call in Somerton Wednesday morning followed a U-Haul that drove away from the scene and, after pulling the driver over, found a dismembered body inside a trash bag in the back of the truck, authorities said.
Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson, said 7th District officers responded to the report of a burglary with a U-Haul truck in front of a property on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street around 9 a.m. When the officers arrived, they saw the truck begin to drive away and followed it to the intersection of Kelvin and Foster streets.
The driver of the truck pulled over, Gripp said, and as officers approached, the driver got out of the vehicle and said, “‘I don’t want anything to do with this, and there’s a body in the back.’”
Police said a weapon was also found in the back of the truck.
The driver and another man in the truck were taken into custody. Police have not identified the victim or said how the person might have been connected to the people in the U-Haul, or to the house on Sanibel Street.
This is a developing story that will be updated.